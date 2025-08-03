2025 Hungarian Grand Prix – F1 standings after Round 14 of F1 2025 season

Lando Norris emerged victorious in a nail-biting Hungarian Grand Prix from McLaren team-mate Oscar Piastri as the title fight heats up.

Norris charged from third on the grid to his ninth career win, despite slipping to fifth in the opening stages.

Bold strategy made the difference for Lando Norris

Early race leader Charles Leclerc opted for at two-stop strategy, as did Piastri in second.

A long opening stint left Norris out front before he peeled in for his one and only stop, stretching his hard compound tyres for the last 40 laps.

He did so in the fact of a hard-charging Piastri in the final laps to hold on to victory by less than seven-tenths of a second after 70 laps of racing.

Leclerc faded to fourth at the flag after losing out in battle with George Russell, picking up a penalty just to rub salt into the wound.

Fernando Alonso held on well to record points as did Gabriel Bortoleto in strong performances for both Aston Martin and Sauber – more so given Lance Stroll was seventh to make for a double-points result for the green team.

Liam Lawson finished one spot ahead of his former team-mate Max Verstappen, with Kimi Antonelli securing the final point for 10th.

There are now just nine points between Piastri and Norris heading into the F1 summer break, while McLaren has further tightened its stranglehold on the Constructors’ Championship.

The papaya squad now holds a 299-point advantage over Ferrari with 10 races remaining in F1 2025.

F1 2025 Drivers’ Championship standings

1. Oscar Piastri, McLaren – 284 points

2. Lando Norris, McLaren – 275

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull – 187

4. George Russell, Mercedes – 172

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari – 151

6. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari – 109

7. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes – 64

8. Alex Albon, Williams – 54

9. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber – 37

10. Esteban Ocon, Haas – 27

11. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin – 26

12. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin – 26

13. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls – 22

14. Pierre Gasly, Alpine – 20

15. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls – 20

16. Carlos Sainz, Williams – 16

17. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber – 14

18. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull – 10

19. Oliver Bearman, Haas – 8

20. Franco Colapinto, Alpine – 0

21. Jack Doohan, Alpine – 0

F1 2025 Constructors’ Championship standings

1. McLaren – 559

2. Ferrari – 260

3. Mercedes – 236

4. Red Bull – 194

5. Williams – 70

6. Aston Martin – 52

7. Sauber – 51

8. Racing Bulls – 45

9. Haas – 35

10. Alpine – 20

