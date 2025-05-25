2025 Monaco Grand Prix – F1 standings after Round 8 of F1 2025 season

A dream win in Monaco for Lando Norris capped off a bizarre race dominated by all-new pit stop regulations.

The McLaren driver survived the strategic chaos behind to win from Charles Leclerc and Oscar Piastri in third.

Lando Norris win sees title fight heat up

Victory and the 25 points it comes with has moved Norris to within just three points of McLaren teammate Piastri in the Drivers’ Championship.

Max Verstappen remains fourth following his fourth place in the Principality, now a full race win off the top of the standings.

Another hefty points haul for McLaren has seen it extend its lead over Mercedes; the Woking squad with 319 points versus 147 for its Brackley rivals.

Red Bull has closed up in third and now sits just four points further back, with Ferrari only a point behind in fourth.

F1 2025 Drivers’ Championship standings

1. Oscar Piastri, McLaren – 161 points

2. Lando Norris, McLaren – 158

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull – 136

4. George Russell, Mercedes – 99

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari – 79

6. Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari – 63

7. Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes – 48

8. Alex Albon, Williams – 42

9. Esteban Ocon, Haas – 20

10. Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls – 15

11. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin – 14

12. Carlos Sainz, Williams – 12

13. Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull – 10

14. Pierre Gasly, Alpine – 7

15. Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber – 6

16. Oliver Bearman, Haas – 6

17. Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls – 4

18. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin – 0

19. Jack Doohan, Alpine – 0

20. Franco Colapinto, Alpine – 0

21. Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber – 0

F1 2025 Constructors’ Championship standings

1. McLaren, 319 points

2. Mercedes, 147

3. Red Bull, 143

4. Ferrari, 142

5. Williams, 54

6. Haas, 26

7. Racing Bulls, 22

8. Aston Martin, 14

9. Alpine, 7

10. Sauber, 6