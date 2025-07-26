Data reveals tiny margins that landed Lando Norris on Belgian GP pole

Just as it seemed that Oscar Piastri was regaining momentum, Lando Norris stormed to pole position for the Belgian Grand Prix.

It’s incredible to consider that Spa is the longest circuit on the calendar, and the margin between the top two is just 0.085s.

Lando Norris strikes back in Belgium

Let’s break down this incredible intra-team pole battle and uncover where Lando managed to find the extra time compared to the Sprint Qualifying session the day before.

From the opening practice session at the legendary Spa-Francorchamps, Oscar Piastri appeared to assert himself as the faster McLaren driver — topping the timesheets in FP1 while his team-mate was over half a second adrift.

This trend continued into the second part of the day, where Piastri once again beat Norris in the Sprint Qualifying session to secure pole position. Although he couldn’t convert that into a win in the Sprint Race itself, the championship gap between the two slightly widened. More importantly, the momentum — at that moment — was clearly with the Australian.

But Belgium has a way of shaking things up when you least expect it.

As McLaren’s Team Principal, Andrea Stella, pointed out, Lando and his team made some small but effective changes to the car’s setup between the Sprint and the main Qualifying, which allowed him to present a much greater threat heading into Sunday.

Then, when it mattered most, Lando pieced together an exceptional lap, free of major errors, to take a crucial pole position.

Looking at the telemetry data above, we can truly appreciate how fine the margins were. On a track over 7km long, the sector gaps between the two drivers were never more than 0.062 seconds. Piastri was quicker in the first sector, while Lando edged out the middle and final sectors.

Through Turn 1 and the iconic Eau Rouge, Piastri held a slight advantage, but the differences were so minimal it’s fair to call it even in that portion of the track. Into Turns 5 and 6 (Les Combes), Norris looked more confident, carrying more momentum through direction changes and appearing more stable in the opening phase of the middle sector.

However, Oscar reclaimed ground through Turn 9, where he had been consistently stronger all weekend, and again at the fearsome Pouhon, where he impressively held full throttle while Norris had to slightly lift off.

Through the Fagnes chicane, Norris had the edge under braking, while Piastri was stronger on throttle application, with both exiting the complex neck and neck. The decisive moment came at Turn Stavelot, where Piastri made a small but costly mistake. As he applied the throttle on exit, he momentarily lost rear traction and had to correct the steering. In a battle this tight, even the slightest error can prove expensive.

That minor wobble gave Norris the advantage he needed — and he held onto it through to the chequered flag, securing the best possible starting spot for Sunday.

As mentioned earlier, Norris found over half a second between Sprint Qualifying and the Grand Prix Qualifying sessions, largely thanks to setup changes. Comparing his best laps from both sessions, the improvement is clear — particularly through slower corners like Les Combes and Fagnes, where he looked more planted and carried higher apex speeds. There’s also a noticeable difference in Pouhon, both in apex speed and throttle modulation.

What can we expect in the race?

With Verstappen qualifying only fourth, it seems unlikely he will factor heavily into the early battle between the McLaren duo, unlike what we saw at Silverstone. This sets the stage for a straight shootout between Norris and Piastri for the win, with others fighting for the remaining podium spot.

Another point of intrigue is Piastri’s superior handling in wet conditions at Silverstone — though of course, that doesn’t guarantee anything. As always, a rainy Sunday in Spa promises thrilling racing and plenty of unpredictability.

