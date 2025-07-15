Lewis Hamilton said he does not want to “rush” into making a sequel of the F1 movie after its significant success at the box office.

The seven-time World Champion was involved as a producer on the film, which has now taken $393million in earnings to make it Apple’s most successful movie and one of the highest-earning films of the year to date.

Lewis Hamilton responds to F1 movie sequel talk

The film’s star, Brad Pitt, recently told the Beyond the Grid podcast that he had “the time of my life” making the movie, adding that he has “got to figure out a sequel.”

Hamilton‘s role behind the scenes was such that he looked to make the on-track action as true to life as possible by ensuring accuracy to the sport at every stage.

Despite its commercial success, however, the seven-time World Champion is looking to the filmmakers to take a leaf out of Formula 1’s book by debriefing the experience and, should a sequel eventually be made, he urged there to be no “rush” in working on another film.

If the step is taken to make another chapter in the story, Hamilton wants it to be “even better” than what has been recently released.

Asked by media including PlanetF1.com if discussions had begun regarding a sequel, Hamilton replied: “Well, if I had, I wouldn’t be telling you right now, firstly.

“But no, I saw someone talk about it, but we literally just finished it, so I think the last thing we want right now is a sequel.

“It’s been four years in the making, it was a lot of work, particularly for Joe [Kosinski, director].

“It’s time away from your family, it’s time away from your kids, and also you just need this to just simmer for a while. Let’s enjoy it.

“I think the worst thing we probably could do is to rush into doing a sequel.

“Most sequels are way worse, so we don’t need to rush it. I think if we do a sequel, I would say let’s really, really take our time in getting it even better.

“I think, right now, it’s about – which I don’t know if they’ve ever done before – but I’ve asked them to do a debrief.

“So let’s review what we did, what we could have done better.

“I don’t know if they ever do that in the movie business, but it’s something obviously I’ve learned from here and so I’m just trying to apply that to future programmes that I do.”

