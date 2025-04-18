Ferrari have arrived at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with a revised rear wing arrangement as they continue to search for more performance from the SF-25, having introduced a clutch of parts last time out in Bahrain.

The team now have several rear wing and beam wing options in their pool, having added a trimmed version of the solution we’ve already seen them deploy this season, whilst also adding low/medium-downforce rear wing and beam wing solutions that they used last season.

Can Ferrari clinch first podium of F1 2025 at Saudi Arabian GP?

The team will trial a combination of these solutions during free practice to evaluate which of them provides the necessary balance for their drivers, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton, given the nature of the Jeddah Corniche circuit.

The new upper flap design, which Leclerc tried during FP1, has a subtle modification to the elements trailing edge, with a short transition used to reduce the chord length of the central section of the wing (arrowed).

Lewis Hamilton vs Charles Leclerc: Ferrari head-to-head scores for F1 2025

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

The alteration, albeit subtle, will undoubtedly result in a small reduction in downforce and drag compared with the solution tested by Hamilton in FP2.

However, the team have offset this change in rear wing specification with a different beam wing configuration, as Leclerc’s SF-25 was outfitted with a bi-plane style arrangement, whereas Hamilton’s car had the more traditional layout.

The new rear wing mounting pillar winglet arrangement, introduced in Bahrain, is still present on the car too (arrowed), as the team leverage its performance against the rear wing and beam wing.

Meanwhile, the other new parts introduced in Bahrain and associated with the floor and diffuser have also been retained this weekend and should provide another boost to the team, as the smooth track surface and high-speed nature of the circuit should allow them to run at a more optimum ride height than they seemingly could before.

More on Lewis Hamilton and Ferrari from PlanetF1.com

👉 Lewis Hamilton news

👉 Ferrari news

Speaking to media including PlanetF1.com on Thursday in Jeddah, Hamilton reiterated his faith in Ferrari by insisting that he has “no doubts” that they will “get to where we plan to be” in time.

He said: “I think just from my perspective, you can’t work with a team and change things overnight. We’ve spent this time [so far] really getting to know each other.

“There are changes that are short term, that we will do together, keep all the greatness and keep building the areas that we could be stronger in – and some of those take it could be short term, and some of them are longer term.

“There’s so many great things within this team and so we want to harness the energy and the passion that’s within the team.

“We also have to protect the team as well, because the spotlight’s more on this team than any other team.

“Everyone in this team, really, their heart is so in it. We’re riding the rollercoaster ride up and down together.

“I have no doubts that we will get to where we plan to be.

“It’s just going to take time.”

Read next: Aston Martin respond after reported $300 million Max Verstappen move