Logan Sargeant reveals Williams targets as 2024 seat remains in the balance

Logan Sargeant doesn’t need to pull off miracles to secure a second season on the F1 grid, the driver saying Williams just want him to be “consistent and clean”.

Sargeant remains a driver under fire with the American yet to score a single point in 17 Grand Prix starts with his efforts of late undone by one crash too many.

With every missed opportunity the naysayers’ voices grow louder with several former F1 drivers and pundits believing Williams could do better with the likes of Felipe Drugovich, Liam Lawson, or Mick Schumacher.

Logan Sargeant: Just to be consistent and clean

However, team boss James Vowles has made it clear he wants to continue with Sargeant, but he won’t make a definitive decision until the end of the season.

That gives the 22-year-old another five races, starting with his second of three home races in America, to secure his seat.

And the criteria Williams have laid out are not unachievable, they just want to see the driver put in consistent and clean race weekends.

“Not to deliver anything special but just to be consistent and clean. And that’s been the message,” he said. “That’s all my goal is; to just have consistent clean weekends and try to be on the limit of what the car gives me.”

Qualifying especially has been a weakness of Sargeant’s with the Williams driver only making it out of Q1 on three occasions, leaving himself with a lot to do in the Grands Prix.

“It’s definitely been frustrating at times, for sure. It’s always been one of my best things in the past. It’s been frustrating at times,” he said.

“But at the same time I feel like since the summer break, I’ve really sort of found the speed again. It’s just trying to put it all together when it matters is key, and especially you only get one lap at it in qualy and it’s either good or not. And that’s the difficulty.

“But I feel like it is coming back to me.”

Sargeant’s lack of points have left his team-mate Alex Albon to fly the flag alone, the Thai-British racer responsible for all 21 of Williams’ points and their P7 in the Constructors’ Championship.

Sargeant is dreaming of playing his part especially at this weekend’s United States Grand Prix.

“Yeah, it would be awesome,” he said. “I mean, that’s the goal. We’re going to do everything to put ourselves in that position, obviously, two qualifyings in two races to do well and I believe we can do so.”

He added: “It’s definitely been difficult. Obviously, other teams are bringing more and more upgrades. We’re sticking with what we have and focusing on next year, but as Alex showed in Qatar there’s always opportunity, just being in the right place, keep it clean and that’s what we need to try and do.

“You never know until you put the car on the ground, but I’m sure it’s going to be a difficult weekend as always, always fighting to try and push ourselves up the grid, but it’s not easy with where we’re at the moment.”

As for Williams’ side, Vowles recently spoke about his rookie’s problems saying “there are elements of inconsistency that creep in and that goes into an accident at times.”

However, he firmly believes Williams have a “responsibility” to help Sargeant make the adjustment from Formula 2 to Formula 1.

“We have, and I’ve said this publicly, a responsibility to invest in our rookie drivers,” he said. “We put him there, and we’ve given him nearly no testing mileage from us. We’re used 30,000 kilometres, not 850 kilometres.”

“But,” he added, “what we want to see is continued progress and now focus on making sure we keep consistency, which will then deliver results.”

