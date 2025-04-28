Miami Grand Prix 2025: Start times, schedule and how to watch

After the respite of a free weekend following the first triple-header, F1 2025 is back with the Miami Grand Prix.

So, here is a closer look at when the action starts throughout the race weekend, as the F1 Sprint schedule comes back out to play.

What is the schedule for the Miami Grand Prix weekend and when does it start?

The F1 Sprint format brings about a shake-up to the traditional running order of a race weekend, so with events starting on Friday 2 May 2025, the session start times in the UK are as follows:

Friday 2 May

Free Practice 1: 1730 – 1830 [1230 – 1330 local time]

Sprint Qualifying: 2130 [1630 local]

Saturday 3 May

Sprint: 1700 [1200 local]

Qualifying: 2100 [1600 local]

Sunday 4 May

Grand Prix: 2100 [1600 local]

How to watch the Miami GP in the UK

Viewers in the UK can stream every F1 race live via a Sky Sports subscription or a NOW Sports Month Membership. With NOW TV, there is no contract in place and you can cancel any time!

Sky Sports F1’s live coverage begins 90 minutes before lights out in Miami, continues through the race and brings you all the post-race reaction from trackside.

For free-to-air viewers, Channel 4 will be showing highlights of the Miami GP Sprint and qualifying at 0830 on Sunday 4 May, as well as the race highlights at 0130 on Monday 5 May.

Radio listeners can also follow all the action as it happens on BBC Radio 5 Live.

You can also follow every lap and get involved with our popular live race Watchalong with The F1 Word on YouTube, powered by PlanetF1.com.

How to watch the Miami GP in the US

In the United States, Formula 1 is available to watch live on ESPN in English, with Spanish-language coverage available on ESPN Deportes.

ABC will also broadcast the race live, which will get underway at 1600 Eastern/1300 Pacific on Sunday 4 May 2025.

Viewers from the United States and across the world can also follow the entire race live with The F1 Word’s Live Watchalong on YouTube.

More statistics about the F1 2025 season so far

📝 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying records between team-mates

📝 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

How to watch the Miami GP in other major territories

The Miami Grand Prix will be available to watch on these platforms in the following nations and territories:

Argentina: Fox Sports

Australia: Fox Sports

Brazil: BandSports, TV Bandeirantes

Canada: RDS (French), TSN (English)

Central Asia: Setanta Sports

China: CCTV

France: Canal+

Germany: Sky Sport F1

India: FanCode

Italy: Sky Sport F1

Japan: DAZN, Fuji TV

Latin America (except Argentina and Mexico): ESPN

Mexico: Fox Sports

Middle East and North Africa: beIN Sports

Netherlands: Viaplay

New Zealand: Sky Sport, Prime (highlights)

Pakistan: A Sports

Republic of Ireland: Sky Sports F1, Channel 4 UK (highlights)

Spain: DAZN

Sub-Saharan Africa: SuperSport

Read next: F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?