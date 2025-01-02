Oscar Piastri feels he is ready to challenge for the world title and says he has “all the tools” he needs to do just that.

Piastri has impressed since arriving in the sport in 2023 but has so far been in the shadow of Lando Norris who finished 82 points ahead of his McLaren team-mate.

Oscar Piastri ready for title push in F1 2025 season

2025 offers a clean slate and despite it only being his third season in the sport, the Australian feels he has the tools to go on and challenge for F1’s biggest prize.

“I’ve still got some learning and improving to do,” he told Autosport.

“I feel like now I’m getting to a stage where on certain days I feel like I have almost all the tools that I need. I’m just not putting them together as much as I want to and I feel like last year I didn’t have all the tools that I needed. I had some of them, but I still was missing some.

“I feel like now this year, if I don’t have all of them, I certainly have a lot more – and whether that’s race pace, qualifying, racing other people, I feel like I’ve shown good moments of that, or even in some of those areas. I’ve just been generally very happy across the board.”

Many remarked that Piastri’s debut year was the best since Lewis Hamilton’s at the same team in 2007 but the 23-year-old was asked to play second fiddle at times in 2024 as Norris went for the title.

Now on an even keel once again, Piastri felt that if he could combine his skills, he would be in good stead for fighting further up front.

“Just putting it all together a bit more is, I think, what’s going to be needed. So now that you’re at the front, you get exposed for anything that you can’t do perfectly more than what you would being a bit further back in the pack.

“But I feel like I have all the tools I need. I just need to be able to deploy them all the time.”

Should Piastri go on to win the world title, he would become the third Australian in history to do so following three-time champion Jack Brabham and 1980 winner Alan Jones.

