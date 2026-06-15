The Formula 1 world has been reacting to Lewis Hamilton’s return to the top step of the podium after his victory in Barcelona.

We had all the news from Spain and even a surprise injury revelation from the man himself. Here’s the news you may have missed.

Barcelona Grand Prix reaction

Lewis Hamilton is the trending name in the world of Formula 1 after his first Ferrari victory in Barcelona.

As with every race, PlanetF1.com was across all the action with plenty of coverage to whet your post-grand prix whistle.

We had our usual conclusions and driver ratings to kick off the day before the winners and losers of the grand prix.

Data pieces show Hamilton’s incredible speed

Some might say Hamilton’s win was a fortunate one given the timing of the virtual safety car but our resident data expert Uros Radovanovic has crunched the numbers to show that he was on pace for victory even before the free stop.

You can read the first of Uros’ typically excellent pieces here and also find out how Kimi Antonelli turned the tables on his Mercedes team-mate George Russell.

Charles Leclerc vows to reach Hamilton level

While it was joy on Hamilton’s side of the Ferrari garage, it was yet more frustration for Charles Leclerc who suffered back-to-back pointless races after a late retirement.

A brake-by-wire issue saw him DNF in Barcelona and the Monegasque has vowed to reach the level of his team-mate.

“I mean, it’s great for the team, it’s great for Lewis,” he said.

“The team has been pushing massively to bring upgrades, and it seems to be working fine, so now I’ve got to be with him up there, which hasn’t been the case in Canada.”

Read more of what Leclerc had to say here.

Lewis Hamilton reveals testing injury

Speaking after his victory, Hamilton revealed a previously unknown injury he suffered at the circuit in 2025.

“I went through a sequence of unplugging from that matrix,” he said. “I mentioned it last year, I spent lots of time with family, lots of time with friends, real people that know me, that have never doubted me, have stuck to and by me my whole life.

“And then I just went on the mission from Christmas Day. The training that I put in was harder than I’ve ever experienced, to keep myself in good shape, because I think at the beginning of last year I got injured here, actually, and carried that for months.”

You can read more on that here.

George Russell talks title disappointment

While he was once thought of as the clear favourite for the title, George Russell’s chance seems to be slipping away.

He may have gained ground on team-mate Antonelli but Hamilton extended his advantage and Antonelli had overtaken before a mechinical DNF.

Russell said it was “hard to accept” elements of his 2026 title bid

“It’s tough, you know. It’s not an easy sport,” Russell told PlanetF1.com and other accredited media in Barcelona.

“We work every single day of our life to achieve this dream, and when you know things out of your control go against you, it’s difficult to accept.

“And if the performance isn’t where you hope for it to be, it’s also difficult to accept.”

You can read more of what Russell had to say here.