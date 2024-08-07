After a chaotic 2024 season, Argentine IndyCar racer Agustin Canapino and his Juncos Hollinger Racing team will parts immediately.

The parting of ways is said to be mutual. That being said, Canapino has been in the midst of several IndyCar controversies this year that resulted in an end to a business partnership JHR had formed with Arrow McLaren.

Agustin Canapino and JHR parts ways

A statement from the Juncos Hollinger Racing team, published this morning, reads, “After a momentous rookie and second season in IndyCar, Juncos Hollinger Racing and Agustin Canapino have mutually decided to part ways.

“We commend Agustin for taking the leap into open wheel racing with us over the last year and a half, not only learning a completely new style of racing from his impressive and storied career, but also moving to the US and learning the language to join our series.”

Prior to racing in IndyCar, Canapino was a successful touring car driver in his native Argentina.

“Both Agustin and the team have worked tirelessly to learn, grow, and succeed throughout his time at JHR, and we are extremely proud of what we have achieved together,” the statement continued.

“We thank Agustin for his time at Juncos Hollinger Racing and will be cheering him on as he continues his journey. Gracias, Agustin!”

It is unclear what caused this sudden — if mutual — break with five races remaining in the season, but it could involve Canapino’s place at the center of several IndyCar controversies over the past two years.

In 2023, a small sect of Canapino fans lashed out at his JHR teammate Callum Ilott after the two made contact at Long Beach and Laguna Seca. Ilott was flooded with abuse that the team declined to respond to, ultimately resulting in Ilott leaving the team.

At the 2024 Detroit Grand Prix, Arrow McLaren substitute driver Theo Pourchaire also made contact with Canapino, and he too experienced a massive influx of “hate” and “death threats” via social media.

Though Canapino denied seeing any death threats, his JHR team ultimately suffered. In the aftermath, Arrow McLaren severed a business partnership it had founded with JHR that would see overflow McLaren sponsorship displayed on JHR’s machinery.

At Road America, Canapino stepped back from the race in order to focus on his mental health.

It is unclear who will replace Canapino for the final five races of the IndyCar season, but during a summer break test session, RACER reported that Conor Daly had been spotted testing Canapino’s machinery, though Canapino’s name was still displayed on data tickers.

