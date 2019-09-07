Alex Albon trials new helmet: Every detail matters

Always striving to find an advantage, Red Bull driver Alexander Albon trialed a new Arai helmet at Monza in the hope of gaining an aerodynamic boost.

Albon, who previously raced with Bell helmets, swapped to an Arai lid at Monza on Friday.

The all-white helmet not only has improved radio communications but it has been specially designed for Albon to work best with the RB15’s aerodynamics.

“I am not Adrian [Newey] so I can’t speak too much, but they were keen for me to try that,” he explained to Autosport.

“Every detail matters in F1.”

Feeling comfortable with the helmet, Albon is expecting to swap Friday’s white helmet for a fully painted one on Saturday.

“It was quite late decision,” he added.

“Hopefully we will have it [fully] painted for tomorrow [Saturday].

“We just wanted to see if we can help improve the radio, as well as just obviously [performance].”

