FIA gets tough on track limits at Parabolica

The FIA is clamping down on drivers running wide at Parabolica with F1 race director Michael Masi warning that they will have not one but two lap times erased.

Parabolica is a corner designed for speed, however, even more can be gained by running wide onto the asphalt that surrounds the track limit.

As such many drivers deliberately do it at the Italian Grand Prix.

The FIA, though, has warned they will lose two lap times should they put all four wheels over the white line.

“A lap time achieved during any practice session or the race by leaving the track on the outside of Turn 11 [Parabolica] will result in that lap time and the immediately following lap time being invalidated by the stewards,” Masi told RaceFans.net.

Follow all the action from the Italian Grand Prix with the PlanetF1 live centre