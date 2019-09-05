Wet Italian GP on the cards

Formula 1 could be in for a wet Italian Grand Prix with rain forecast throughout Sunday at the Monza circuit.

F1’s rookie, and even some of the more experienced drivers, could have a battle on their hands this weekend as they take on Formula 1’s fastest circuit in the wet.

Rain is forecast for Friday’s practices where the day’s high will be 22’C.

While it will dry up on Saturday, the temperature up to 25’C for qualifying, the rain will return that evening.

There is a 45% chance of rain at the start of Sunday’s Italian GP and while that lessens as the afternoon progresses, it is expect to continue falling.

The day’s high is 21’C.

Formula 1 last had a wet session at Monza in 2017 when it poured in qualifying.

Lewis Hamilton took pole position ahead of Lance Stroll.

