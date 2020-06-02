The Mexico Grand Prix is set to still go ahead on the weekend of October 30th, its organisers have announced.

The revised 2020 calendar is beginning to take shape, with the first eight races of the season officially confirmed.

However, with the COVID-19 pandemic causing huge upheaval in terms of scheduling major events and travelling, there were fears that the season wouldn’t be able to feature races outside of Europe.

That no longer seems to be a concern, as the organisers of the race in Mexico City claim it will go ahead as planned. If this is the case, it will be one of the first non-European races of the 2020 season.

“Inter-American Entertainment Corporation, promoter of FORMULA 1 GRAND PRIZE OF MEXICO CITY Presented by Heineken, maintains that the dates for the Formula 1 World Championship to visit Mexico City – from October 30 to November 1 – remain firm,” a statement on their website reads.

📣 El #MexicoGP mantiene firme su fecha, del 30 de octubre al 1 de noviembre. 📣

Conoce más información: https://t.co/ZAaJyKNynz pic.twitter.com/FFO4D2gNDH — Mexico Grand Prix 🇲🇽 (@mexicogp) June 2, 2020

“The highest priority of the organizers of the MéxicoGP is to ensure the well-being and health of all, which is why the strictest sanitation and sanitation measures are being taken to guarantee the safest experience for all attendees at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

“For this, in conjunction with Formula 1, FIA and the Government of Mexico City, they will be closely monitoring the world situation.”

The Mexican Grand Prix usually follows the race held in Austin, and was scheduled to do so again this season. However, with coronavirus still hugely present in the USA, and nationwide protests adding to the unrest, it’s seeming less and less likely that this will be the case.

Follow us on Twitter @Planet_F1 and like our Facebook page.