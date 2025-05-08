News

Red Bull's Max Verstappen and McLaren's Oscar Piastri battle at the start of the 2025 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Elizabeth Blackstock
FIA investigate McLaren’s brakes; Horner future update – round-up
In today's F1 news roundup, Oliver Oakes faces legal trouble, while the FIA prepare to release McLaren brake findings.
Otmar Szafnauer Formula 1 Alpine team principal PlanetF1
Elizabeth Blackstock
F1’s 12th team? Axed team boss provides ‘best application’ update
Former team boss Otmar Szafnauer is convinced he has the right ingredients to enter Formula 1 with a 12th team.
News Otmar Szafnauer
Oliver oakes Formula 1 F1 Miami Grand Prix PlanetF1
Elizabeth Blackstock
Oliver Oakes travelled to Dubai after brother arrested with ‘large amount of cash’
Former F1 team principal Oliver Oakes is understood to have travelled to Dubai following developments involving his brother...
News Oliver Oakes
Mohammed Ben Sulayem pointing while in conversation
Sam Cooper
F1 cost cap could be removed in radical Mohammed Ben Sulayem proposal
The cost cap was first introduced in 2021 and has helped increase competitiveness in F1.
News FIA
Lewis Hamilton and Ralf Schumacher
Michelle Foster
Ralf Schumacher blasts Hamilton’s attitude in ‘tarnished’ Ferrari relationship
Has the Lewis Hamilton/Ferrari relationship been "tarnished" by his Miami GP actions?
