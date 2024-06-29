F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix?

The F1 starting grid has been set for the Austrian Grand Prix at the Red Bull Ring, with the Sprint followed by Grand Prix qualifying.

Max Verstappen took victory in the Sprint, but everything was reset later in the afternoon in Austria for the ‘regular’ qualifying hour as the cars went about getting their grid slot for the full 71-lap race on Sunday.

Max Verstappen takes pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix

Q1 saw only 0.798s separating P1 and P20 around the Red Bull Ring, with Formula 1 themselves confirming that was the closest gap separating the entire field in Q1 in the sport’s history.

Alex Albon was less than half a second off the pace but still dropped out for Williams, with Lance Stroll, Valtteri Bottas, Logan Sargeant and Zhou Guanyu also joining him.

Verstappen opened up a gap to his rivals in Q2 as he got his eye in around a circuit at which he already has five race wins through its name as the Austrian and Styrian Grands Prix.

Those to drop out, however, were Daniel Ricciardo, Kevin Magnussen, Pierre Gasly, Yuki Tsunoda and Fernando Alonso – with the top 10 having to wait a little longer before Q3 while gravel was cleared away from the exit of Turn 6.

But once the session got underway, Verstappen was in flying form as he was put in a lap well clear of anyone else at the start of Q3, with the others jostling for position to be best of the rest.

In the end, Verstappen was four tenths clear as he beat Norris to the front of the grid, Oscar Piastri would have qualified third but a track limits infringement at Turn 6 dropped him to seventh, with George Russell being promoted to third and Carlos Sainz joining him on the second row.

F1 starting grid: 2024 Austrian Grand Prix

1 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2 Lando Norris, McLaren

3 George Russell, Mercedes

4 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

5 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

6 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7 Oscar Piastri, McLaren

8 Sergio Perez, Red Bull

9 Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

10 Esteban Ocon, Alpine

11 Daniel Ricciardo, RB

12 Kevin Magnussen, Haas

13 Pierre Gasly, Alpine

14 Yuki Tsunoda, RB

15 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

16 Alex Albon, Williams

17 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

18 Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber

19 Logan Sargeant, Williams

20 Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber

