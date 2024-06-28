F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix sprint race?

Following Friday’s sprint qualifying, the order for the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix sprint race is confirmed with Max Verstappen starting from pole.

Daniel Ricciardo’s exited the session at the earliest moment alongside Alex Albon, Valtteri Bottas, Nico Hulkenberg and Zhou Guanyu.

Heading out in SQ2 was Logan Sargeant, Yuki Tsunoda, Fernando Alonso, Lance Stroll and Kevin Magnussen.

But come SQ3 and it was Lando Norris and Verstappen fighting for pole with the Dutchman winning out.

The grid for the 2024 Austrian Grand Prix sprint in full

1 Max VERSTAPPEN – Red Bull Racing

2 Lando NORRIS – McLaren

3 Oscar PIASTRI – McLaren

4 George RUSSELL – Mercedes

5 Carlos SAINZ – Ferrari

6 Lewis HAMILTON – Mercedes

7 Sergio PEREZ – Red Bull Racing

8 Esteban OCON – Alpine

9 Pierre GASLY – Alpine

10 Charles LECLERC – Ferrari

11 Kevin MAGNUSSEN – Haas F1 Team

12 Lance STROLL – Aston Martin

13 Fernando ALONSO – Aston Martin

14 Yuki TSUNODA – RB

15 Logan SARGEANT – Williams

16 Daniel RICCIARDO – RB

17 Nico HULKENBERG – Haas F1 Team

18 Valtteri BOTTAS – Kick Sauber

19 Alexander ALBON – Williams

20 ZHOU Guanyu – Kick Sauber