F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix?

The F1 starting grid has been set following qualifying for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix at the Baku City street circuit.

While Charles Leclerc will line up on pole position for round 17 of the F1 2024 World Championship, Lando Norris was the big shock in qualifying as he was eliminated in Q1.

Charles Leclerc clinches pole position in Baku

The first part of qualifying saw a shock in the form of Norris, who pitted instead of completing his flying lap on his second lap and was eliminated in 17th place. He revealed he had to lift for a yellow flag in the third sector and that ruined his lap.

However, the surprise of Q2 was not so much who didn’t progress but who did with both Williams drivers, Alex Albon and Franco Colapinto, making it through into the pole-position shootout.

Colapinto’s late lap eliminated his fellow rookie Oliver Bearman, who was knocked out in 11th place and banged his steering wheel in frustration, He still finished ahead of his experienced Haas team-mate and qualifier extraordinaire Nico Hulkenberg.

Ferrari set the early pace in the Q3 pole position shoot-out with Charles Leclerc two-tenths up on Carlos Sainz, and Oscar Piastri in P3.

When the chequered flag fell on Saturday’s action it was Leclerc still in pole position having upped his pace to a 1:41.365. He’ll be joined by Piastri on the front row with Sainz and Sergio Perez making up row two.

Row three belongs to George Russell and Max Verstappen, who will line up ahead of Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso with Colapinto and Albon P9 and P10 respectively.

Albon could face a penalty for an unsafe release after leaving the pits for his second run with the airbox fan still on his car. He stopped at the end of the pitlane to pull it off but the stewards will investigate it after the session.

One driver who had a penalty confirmed before qualifying was Zhou Guanyu, who will start from the back of the grid for exceeding the maximum number of energy stores and control electronics for the season. He lost one place on the grid having only beaten Esteban Ocon in Q1.

F1 starting grid: 2024 Azerbaijan Grand Prix

1 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2 Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

4 Sergio Perez, Red Bull

5 George Russell, Mercedes

6 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

7 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

8 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

9 Franco Colapinto, Williams

10 Alex Albon, Williams

11 Oliver Bearman, Haas

12 Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB

13 Pierre Gasly, Alpine

14 Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

15 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

16 Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB

17 Lando Norris, McLaren

18 Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber

19 Esteban Ocon, Alpine

20 Guanyu Zhou, Kick Sauber

