F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 Brazilian GP?

Lando Norris is on pole for the Brazilian Grand Prix after an incredibly chaotic qualifying session at the Interlagos circuit.

He will be joined on the front row by Mercedes driver George Russell in a very mixed up grid in Brazil. Only 19 drivers started the race as Williams announced they were unable to fix Alex Albon’s car in time following a big shunt.

Lando Norris on pole at Interlagos for Brazilian Grand Prix

After the all-British front row it will be two drivers who are operating in some very lofty positions with Yuki Tsunoda and Esteban Ocon forming a shock second row on the Interlagos grid.

Directly behind them will be Liam Lawson, who also massively impressed in the crazy session, and Charles Leclerc in P6 who was struggling for pace throughout.

Fernando Alonso and Lance Stroll both qualified in the top 10 on paper, but both could be facing pit lane starts after they all crashed out. Alex Albon, who had qualified P7, would actually miss the Grand Prix altogether due to the damage sustained to his car following a big crash at the Senna esses. Williams were simply unable to fix his car in time.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, will provisionally start in P16 after the timing of the red flag follow Lance Stroll’s crash in Q2 ensured he was unable to improve on his time and rescue the situation.

F1 starting grid: 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix, Interlagos

1. Lando Norris McLaren

2. George Russell Mercedes

3. Yuki Tsunoda VCARB

4. Esteban Ocon Alpine

5. Liam Lawson VCARB

6. Charles Leclerc Ferrari

8. Oscar Piastri McLaren

9. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

10. Lance Stroll Aston Martin

11. Valtteri Bottas Sauber

12. Sergio Perez Red Bull

13. Pierre Gasly Alpine

14. Lewis Hamilton Mercedes

15. Oliver Bearman Haas

16. Max Verstappen Red Bull*

17. Franco Colapinto Williams

18. Nico Hulkenberg Haas

19. Zhou Guanyu Sauber

Pit lane – Carlos Sainz (New PU and gearbox)

DNS Alex Albon (Car damage)

*Five-place grid penalty for new engine parts

Read next: 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix – Qualifying F1 results (Interlagos)