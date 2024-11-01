F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 Brazilian GP sprint?

Who will start where for the 2024 Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race? Let’s take a look at the full F1 starting grid for Saturday’s short dash to the checkered flag at Interlagos.

Oscar Piastri will start from pole position at for the Brazilian Grand Prix sprint race, with a quickest time of 1:08.899, just 0.029 seconds faster than second-placed teammate Lando Norris.

F1 starting grid: Grid order for 2024 Brazilian GP sprint race

The threat of rain never materialized over Interlagos, offering McLaren’s Oscar Piastri a chance to secure his second career sprint pole, this time in Brazil.

He’ll line up alongside his teammate Lando Norris on the front row, with emerging title contender Charles Leclerc and championship leader Max Verstappen behind them in third and fourth.

Carlos Sainz and George Russell will start from fifth and sixth, respectively, followed by impressive performances from Pierre Gasly, Liam Lawson, and Alex Albon.

Young star Oliver Bearman impressed during sprint qualifying; subbing in for an ill Kevin Magnussen, he made it into SQ3, where he unfortunately faced a lap deletion for exceeding track limits. He will start from 10th.

Explained: F1 sprint format

👉 F1 Sprint explained: New rules, format and how it differs from standard F1 races

👉 How to become an F1 driver: Money, dedication, talent and more

Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez were two F1 stars in need of a promising qualifying session, which neither man received. Both were knocked out in SQ2, with Hamilton able to secure an 11th-place starting position after a final push. Perez was only able to secure 13th.

This sprint race will take place at 11:00 local time on Saturday, November 2. It will be followed by qualifying for Sunday’s official Grand Prix at 14:00 local time.

This is the fifth of six sprint races taking place throughout the 2024 season, and the second of three taking place in the final six weekends of the year.

The final sprint race of the season will take place in Qatar on November 30.

Brazil Grand Prix 2024 sprint grid

1. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

2. Lando Norris, McLaren

3. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

5. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

6. George Russell, Mercedes

7. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

8. Liam Lawson, VCARB

9. Alex Albon, Williams

10. Oliver Bearman, Haas

11. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

12. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

13. Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing

14. Franco Colapinto, Williams

15. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

16. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

17. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

18. Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB

19. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

20. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

Read next: Meet the FIA stewards who will enforce rules at the Brazilian GP