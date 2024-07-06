F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 British Grand Prix?

The F1 starting grid has been put in place following qualifying for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone on Saturday.

It was already known ahead of the session that Alpine’s Pierre Gasly would be starting at the back of the grid after taking a full power unit change, but there was an awful lot to be decided heading into qualifying with wet conditions at Silverstone.

George Russell leads all-British top three in qualifying at Silverstone

Q1 started with the drivers on intermediate tyres, with the sun out over one part of the circuit and dark clouds hovering elsewhere as the threat of rain lingered – while Valtteri Bottas was the first driver to head out on slicks.

But the red flag came out for Sergio Perez at Copse, who beached himself in the gravel as he got himself onto the wet part of the track, ran wide and spun around backwards. He waited to try and get pushed back on track, but wasn’t allowed back in, but that was not to be.

More rain was threatened at the end of Q1, meaning the drivers queued up to get out on track as quickly as possible again and set lap times, with Perez quickly dropping to the back of the field as a result of the track drying up.

Q2 saw the track return to more representative conditions, but there was a significant loss to the session as Charles Leclerc was knocked out at the last moment by the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll, with conditions still improving all the time.

This set up an intriguing Q3 session, with both Astons and the Williams of Alex Albon having made it through to the top 10, as well as Haas driver Nico Hulkenberg while Max Verstappen was carrying damage after his own trip to the gravel at Copse in Q1, though he was able to carry on.

The first runs in Q3 saw an all-British top three of George Russell, Lando Norris and Lewis Hamilton, but with another run to come for all that to change at Silverstone.

Norris had to bail out of his final lap, but Russell held off a faster lap from Hamilton to improve himself to take a first ever home pole at Silverstone, as well as an all-British top three at Silverstone for Sunday’s race.

F1 starting grid: 2024 British Grand Prix

1. George Russell, Mercedes

2. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

3. Lando Norris, McLaren

4. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

5. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

6. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

7. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

8. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

9. Alex Albon, Williams

10. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

11. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

12. Logan Sargeant, Williams

13. Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB

14. Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber

15. Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB

16. Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber

17. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

18. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

19. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

20. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

