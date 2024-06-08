F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 Canadian Grand Prix?

The F1 starting grid is in place for the Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, with some shocks having been made along the way.

Among the early exits from qualifying were Sergio Perez for Red Bull in Q1, while both Ferrari drivers, Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, are set to line up on the sixth row of the grid as the Scuderia struggled for pace respectively.

F1 starting grid in place for the Canadian Grand Prix

Qualifying in Montréal had a high chance of rain on Saturday, and in a dramatic first part of qualifying it was Sergio Perez who was the first big name to fall for Red Bull, getting edged out of the session at the first hurdle for the second race in a row.

Esteban Ocon, carrying a penalty for his collision with Pierre Gasly in Monaco, will start at the back after also being knocked out in Q1, and his five-place penalty will take effect from there.

Q2 saw more drama as the Ferrari pair of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were knocked out before their time, with the Scuderia pair set to be starting from the sixth row together.

But with Mercedes looking right in the mix, George Russell’s 1:12.000 was good enough for pole – and while Max Verstappen matched that lap time to the millisecond, because Russell set that lap time first, he will take the P1 grid slot on Sunday.

It’s only the second time since F1 introduced the third millisecond in qualifying that there has been a dead heat for pole position – but Russell will be thrilled to have got his lap in first and to have secured pole in such a way.

F1 starting grid: 2024 Canadian Grand Prix

1 George RUSSELL Mercedes

2 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull

3 Lando NORRIS McLaren

4 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren

5 Daniel RICCIARDO RB

6 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin

7 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes

8 Yuki TSUNODA RB

9 Lance STROLL Aston Martin

10 Alexander ALBON Williams

11 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

12 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

13 Logan Sargeant, Williams

14 Kevin Magnussen, Haas

15 Pierre Gasly, Alpine

16 Sergio Perez, Red Bull

17 Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber

18 Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

19 Zhou Guanyu, Kick Sauber

20 Esteban Ocon, Alpine*

*Five-place grid penalty carried over from the Monaco Grand Prix.

