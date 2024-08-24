F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 Dutch Grand Prix?

The F1 starting grid has been set for the Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, Formula 1’s first race back from its mandatory summer shutdown.

McLaren’s Lando Norris took his fourth pole position of his Formula 1 career ahead of the Netherlands race, with hometown hero Max Verstappen starting beside him on the front row.

Lando Norris takes pole position for the Dutch Grand Prix

The McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri set some of the initial fastest times in the final part of qualifying, but Red Bull’s Max Verstappen usurped them within the final minute of the session — only for Norris to return the favor immediately after, 0.356s than Verstappen.

Piastri attempted to rejoin the front row but couldn’t quite get it done.

Norris and Verstappen will kick off the Dutch Grand Prix from the front row on Sunday.

Qualifying kicked off with a dry race track, albeit one in need of being rubbered in. Lewis Hamilton ascended to the top of the field quickly, but his Mercedes teammate George Russell reported an unstable car, one that could barely crack the top 10. However, the big drama of the session came when Hamilton impeded Sergio Perez on a flying lap — something that was immediately investigated — until Perez leaped to the top of the board at the end of the session.

Things fell apart for Hamilton in Q2 when he was knocked out of qualifying. Carlos Sainz, too, failed to make it out of the elimination zone.

After a fiery crash in qualifying, Logan Sargeant did not qualify. His Williams car was simply too damaged. The team will work to repair his car for race day.

Lando Norris, McLaren Max Verstappen, Red Bull Oscar Piastri, McLaren George Russell, Mercedes Sergio Perez, Red Bull Charles Leclerc, Ferrari Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin Alex Albon, Williams Lance Stroll, Aston Martin Pierre Gasly, Alpine Carlos Sainz, Ferrari Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB Nico Hulkenberg, Haas Kevin Magnussen, Haas Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB Esteban Ocon, Alpine Valtteri Bottas, Sauber Zhou Guanyu, Sauber Logan Sargeant, Williams

