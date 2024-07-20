F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix?

Lando Norris will start the 2024 Hungarian Grand Prix from pole as he goes in search of a second F1 career victory.

With periods of light rain impacting the grip levels throughout qualifying, Norris delivered when it counted in Q3, clocking a 1:15.227, as Oscar Piastri made it a McLaren front-row lockout.

McLaren excel in Hungarian Grand Prix qualifying

Max Verstappen at the wheel of the upgraded Red Bull RB20 proved the only threat to McLaren, but he was forced to settle for P3 on the grid, despite being only 0.046 seconds down on Norris. Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz will keep Verstappen company on row two.

It is Lewis Hamilton, chasing a ninth Hungarian Grand Prix win, who will launch from P5, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc alongside him.

An all-Aston Martin fourth row, Fernando Alonso ahead of Lance Stroll, is followed by an all-VCARB row five, Daniel Ricciardo P9 on the grid and Yuki Tsunoda – who crashed out of Q3 – P10.

Find out more about the origins of the Hungarian Grand Prix

👉 Meet the street circuit that hosted the first-ever Hungarian GP in 1936

👉 F1 2024: Head-to-head qualifying record between team-mates

Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg will lead the charge to get into the top 10, Valtteri Bottas alongside him after a strong showing in the heavily-upgraded Sauber.

An all-Williams seventh row follows, Alex Albon ahead of Logan Sargeant.

Kevin Magnussen, who knocked Sergio Perez out of Q1, will start alongside the Red Bull driver on row eight, Perez having spun out of Q1 after losing control going into Turn 8 and finding the barriers.

Polesitter last time out George Russell is only P17 on the grid in Hungary after a shock Q1 elimination for the Mercedes driver. Sauber’s Zhou Guanyu joins him on row nine.

And it is an all-Alpine back row, Esteban Ocon ahead of Pierre Gasly, after the team gambled by keeping their drivers in the pits for the final stages of Q1 after that Perez red flag delay. The track dried and gripped up, backfiring on the French outfit.

2024 Hungarian Grand Prix starting grid

1. Lando Norris, McLaren

2. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

4. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

5. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

6. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

7. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

8. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

9. Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB

10. Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB

11. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

12. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

13. Alex Albon, Williams

14. Logan Sargeant, Williams

15. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

16. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

17. George Russell, Mercedes

18. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

19. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

20. Pierre Gasly, Alpine