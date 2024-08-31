F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 Italian Grand Prix?

The F1 starting grid has been set following qualifying for the Italian Grand Prix at Monza.

The iconic circuit near Milan was resurfaced ahead of this year’s race, but what has remained is the fact the Temple of Speed is the fastest circuit of the Formula 1 calendar.

Lando Norris on pole for the Italian Grand Prix

The first part of qualifying saw a shock in the form of the Aston Martin of Lance Stroll dropping out, while the VCARB of Yuki Tsunoda was on the wrong side of the drop zone, a few hundredths behind his team-mate Daniel Ricciardo in the session.

In his first Formula 1 qualifying session, Franco Colapinto missed the chance to improve on his final lap after running wide at the second Lesmo corner, with both Sauber drivers locking out the final row of the grid.

In Q2, Fernando Alonso was knocked out and will start 11th, a result he took to team radio to call “better than expected”, with Ricciardo, Magnussen and the Alpine duo of Pierre Gasly and Esteban Ocon joining him.

Key stats following qualifying at the Italian Grand Prix

In the final part of qualifying, it was the McLaren duo that stood up and showed themselves to be the fastest of all once again, with Lando Norris putting himself ever so slightly quicker than Oscar Piastri in another extremely tight session.

George Russell would be third quickest, ahead of the Ferrari drivers of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz, with Lewis Hamilton sixth, leaving World Championship leader Max Verstappen down in seventh, locking out the fourth row with Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

Alex Albon will line up an impressive ninth for Williams, with the Haas of Nico Hulkenberg rounding out the top 10.

F1 starting grid: 2024 Italian Grand Prix

1 Lando Norris, McLaren

2 Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3 George Russell, Mercedes

4 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5 Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

6 Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

7 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

8 Sergio Perez, Red Bull

9 Alexander Albon, Williams

10 Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

11 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

12 Daniel Ricciardo, VCARB

13 Kevin Magnussen, Haas

14 Pierre Gasly, Alpine

15 Esteban Ocon, Alpine

16 Yuki Tsunoda, VCARB

17 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

18 Franco Colapinto, Williams

19 Valtteri Bottas, Kick Sauber

20 Guanyu Zhou, Kick Sauber

