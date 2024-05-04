F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 Miami Grand Prix?

Max Verstappen maintained his 100 per cent pole position record by ensuring his place at the front of the 2024 Miami Grand Prix grid.

After delivering a 1:27.241 on his opening run, that proved enough for Verstappen to claim pole, with neither he or the Ferraris able to improve on the second runs.

Max Verstappen on pole in Miami

In a repeat of the Sprint grid front row, it will be Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc alongside Verstappen, with Carlos Sainz in the sister Ferrari heading row two alongside Verstappen’s Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez.

An all-McLaren row three follows, Lando Norris ahead of Oscar Piastri, while George Russell is ahead of Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton on the fourth row.

Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg and RB’s Yuki Tsunoda complete the top 10 on the Miami Grand Prix grid.

Leading the charge to break into the top 10 will be Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll, who has the Alpine of Pierre Gasly alongside him on the sixth row. The second Alpine of Esteban Ocon and Williams’ Alex Albon line-up directly behind.

An uncharacteristically poor performance from Fernando Alonso leaves him on the eighth row of the grid, where he will be joined by the Sauber of Valtteri Bottas.

Williams’ Logan Sargeant will head row nine at his home race, with the Haas of Kevin Magnussen for company.

After his Friday one-lap heroics, an alarming decline means RB’s Daniel Ricciardo starts the Miami Grand Prix from P20 and last, having initially qualified P17 before his three-place grid drop for overtaking behind the Safety Car in China took effect. It is Chinese racer Zhou Guanyu who joins him on the back row in the Sauber.

1. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

2. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

4. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

5. Lando Norris, McLaren

6. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

7. George Russell, Mercedes

8. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

9. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

10. Yuki Tsunoda, RB

11. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

12. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

13. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

14. Alex Albon, Williams

15. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

16. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

17. Logan Sargeant, Williams

18. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

19. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

20. Daniel Ricciardo, RB

