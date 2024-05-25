F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 Monaco Grand Prix?

Charles Leclerc bagged the most important pole of F1 2024 as he prepares to head the grid at his home race, the Monaco Grand Prix.

Leclerc ended the 100 per cent pole position record of Max Verstappen in F1 2024, the Ferrari driver to share the front row with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri.

Charles Leclerc secures third Monaco Grand Prix pole

Leclerc’s Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz will launch from P3, while it is McLaren’s Lando Norris in P4 after what turned into a very productive day for those teams.

Mercedes’ George Russell starts P5 alongside Verstappen, who whacked the barriers at Sainte Devote in his Red Bull on the all-important final Q3 run.

Russell’s Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton, RB’s Yuki Tsunoda, Williams’ Alex Albon and the Alpine of Pierre Gasly complete the top 10 on the grid.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon will lead the battle to break into the points from P11 on the grid. He is joined on row six by Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg.

RB’s Daniel Ricciardo and Aston Martin’s Lance Stroll line up behind them.

Haas’ Kevin Magnussen starts P15 and has Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso, who suffered a second Q1 exit in as many races, alongside him.

But if Alonso’s Q1 elimination was a shock, it was topped by Red Bull’s Sergio Perez, who faces the toughest of Sunday afternoons from P18 on the grid. He has Williams’ Logan Sargeant for company.

The Saubers of Valtteri Bottas and Zhou Guanyu form the back row.

2024 Monaco Grand Prix grid

1. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

2. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

3. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

4. Lando Norris, McLaren

5. George Russell, Mercedes

6. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

7. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

8. Yuki Tsunoda, RB

9. Alex Albon, Williams

10. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

11. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

12. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

13. Daniel Ricciardo, RB

14. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

15. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

16. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

17. Logan Sargeant, Williams

18. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

19. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

20. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

