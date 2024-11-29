F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix sprint?

Who will start where for the 2024 Qatar Grand Prix sprint race? Let’s take a look at the full F1 starting grid for Saturday’s mini race from the Lusail International Circuit.

Sprint qualifying is underway at the Qatar Grand Prix. This article will be updated throughout the session as the grid gradually falls into place across SQ1, SQ2 and SQ3.

F1 starting grid: Grid order for 2024 Qatar Grand Prix sprint

The Qatar Grand Prix marks the last of six sprint events across the F1 2024 season. The sprint race is scheduled to begin at 1700 local time on Saturday.

F1 starting grid: 2024 Qatar Grand Prix sprint

1

2

3

4

5

6

7

8

9

10

11

12

13

14

15

16 Sergio Perez

17 Yuki Tsunoda

18 Esteban Ocon

19 Guanyu Zhou

20 Franco Colapinto

Read next: Audi confirms significant sale as Qatar purchases stake in F1 team