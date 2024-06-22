F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix?

Lando Norris pipped Max Verstappen to pole for the 2024 Spanish Grand Prix in a thrilling qualifying battle.

With Verstappen in the Red Bull and McLaren’s Norris joined by the Ferrari and Mercedes duos seemingly in the battle for pole, it was Verstappen and Norris who emerged from this pack as Norris secured that P1 grid slot for Sunday’s Spanish Grand Prix.

After finding a couple more tenths in his final run, it looked like Verstappen perhaps had pole in the bag, only for Norris to deliver a 1:11.383, bettering Verstappen by just 0.02s to snatch pole for himself.

It will be an all-Mercedes second row, Lewis Hamilton outqualifying George Russell for just the second time this season, with Charles Leclerc ahead of Ferrari team-mate and home hero Carlos Sainz on row three.

Pierre Gasly, Sergio Perez, Esteban Ocon and Oscar Piastri complete the top 10 for the Spanish Grand Prix grid.

Fernando Alonso will lead the charge to break into the top 10 and points-paying positions at his home race, with Sauber’s Valtteri Bottas alongside him on row six.

Haas’ Nico Hulkenberg and Alonso’s Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll will form row seven, ahead of Zhou Guanyu in the second Sauber and Kevin Magnussen in the Haas.

It is an all-RB row nine, Yuki Tsunoda ahead of Daniel Ricciardo, while Williams’ Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant will form the back row for the Spanish Grand Prix.

2024 Spanish Grand Prix grid

1. Lando Norris, McLaren

2. Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3. Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes

4. George Russell, Mercedes

5. Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

6. Carlos Sainz, Ferrari

7. Pierre Gasly, Alpine

8. Sergio Perez, Red Bull

9. Esteban Ocon, Alpine

10. Oscar Piastri, McLaren

11. Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

12. Valtteri Bottas, Sauber

13. Nico Hulkenberg, Haas

14. Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

15. Zhou Guanyu, Sauber

16. Kevin Magnussen, Haas

17. Yuki Tsunoda, RB

18. Daniel Ricciardo, RB

19. Alex Albon, Williams

20. Logan Sargeant, Williams

