F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Australian Grand Prix?

Here is the provisional starting grid for the opening race of the F1 2025 season, the Australian Grand Prix at Albert Park in Melbourne.

A thrilling qualifying battle has netted McLaren a front row lock-out to start off the new season, with Lando Norris coming out on top against Oscar Piastri.

Aside from high-profile drop-outs in Q1 as Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli and Red Bull’s Liam Lawson were knocked out, the qualifying hour saw no surprises in Q3 as the two McLarens and remaining Ferrari and Red Bull came through for the pole battle in Q3.

On the first runs, it was Max Verstappen who came out on top as the reigning World Champion dropped into the mid 1:15s while McLaren were left with work to do as Oscar Piastri ran wide at the penultimate corner to compromise his lap, while Lando Norris’ 1:15.9 was deleted for exceeding track limits at Turn 4.

But McLaren did respond on the final runs as Piastri first set home hearts aflutter by snatching provisional pole away from Verstappen, before Norris dashed that moment of euphoria by pipping Piastri’s time.

Verstappen was briefly overcome by George Russell, but improved on his final run to take third place ahead of the Mercedes, while Racing Bulls’ Yuki Tsunoda left it late to put in a stellar effort and take fifth place ahead of the Williams of Alex Albon.

Ferrari were left somewhat disappointed as Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton could only manage the fourth row, while Pierre Gasly took ninth ahead of Carlos Sainz.

With rain threatening to hit the Albert Park circuit on Sunday afternoon in Melbourne, the complexion of the race could be very different…

2025 Australian Grand Prix starting grid (Provisional)

1. Lando Norris McLaren 2. Oscar Piastri McLaren 3. Max Verstappen Red Bull 4. George Russell Mercedes 5. Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls 6. Alex Albon Williams 7. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 8. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 9. Pierre Gasly Alpine 10. Carlos Sainz Williams 11. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 12. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 13. Lance Stroll Aston Martin 14. Jack Doohan Alpine 15. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 16. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 17. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 18. Liam Lawson Red Bull 19. Esteban Ocon Haas 20. Oliver Bearman Haas

