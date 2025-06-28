F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix?
Who will start where for the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix? Let’s take a look at the full F1 starting grid for Sunday’s race from the Red Bull Ring.
Qualifying is underway at the Red Bull Ring ahead of the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix.
F1 starting grid: Grid order for the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix
This article will be updated throughout the session as the grid falls into place across Q1, Q2 and Q3.
F1 starting grid: 2025 Austrian Grand Prix
1 Lando Norris, McLaren
2 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari
3 Oscar Piastri, McLaren
4 Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
5 George Russell, Mercedes
6 Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls
7 Max Verstappen, Red Bull
8 Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
9 Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes
10 Pierre Gasly, Alpine
11 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
12 Alex Albon, Williams
13 Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls
14 Franco Colapinto, Alpine
15 Oliver Bearman, Haas
16 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
17 Esteban Ocon, Haas
18 Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
19 Carlos Sainz, Williams
20 Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
