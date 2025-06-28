F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix?

Who will start where for the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix? Let’s take a look at the full F1 starting grid for Sunday’s race from the Red Bull Ring.

Qualifying is underway at the Red Bull Ring ahead of the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix.

F1 starting grid: Grid order for the 2025 Austrian Grand Prix

This article will be updated throughout the session as the grid falls into place across Q1, Q2 and Q3.

F1 starting grid: 2025 Austrian Grand Prix

1 Lando Norris, McLaren

2 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

3 Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4 Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

5 George Russell, Mercedes

6 Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

7 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

8 Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

9 Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

10 Pierre Gasly, Alpine

11 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

12 Alex Albon, Williams

13 Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

14 Franco Colapinto, Alpine

15 Oliver Bearman, Haas

16 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

17 Esteban Ocon, Haas

18 Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

19 Carlos Sainz, Williams

20 Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

