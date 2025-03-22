F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix?
Who will start where for the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix? Let’s take a look at the full F1 starting grid for Sunday’s main race from the Shanghai International Circuit.
Qualifying is currently taking place at the Chinese Grand Prix in Shanghai.
F1 starting grid: Grid order for the 2025 Chinese Grand Prix (TBC)
This article will be updated throughout the session as the grid falls into place with the results from Q1, Q2 and Q3.
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11 Esteban Ocon, Haas
12 Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber
13 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin
14 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin
15 Carlos Sainz, Williams
16 Pierre Gasly, Alpine
17 Oliver Bearman, Haas
18 Jack Doohan, Alpine
19 Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
20 Liam Lawson, Red Bull
