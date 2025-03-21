The F1 starting grid has been set for the Chinese Grand Prix Sprint after sprint qualifying took place in Shanghai.

The drivers had only one practice session to get their eye in around the Shanghai International Circuit on Friday before being thrown into competitive action.

Lewis Hamilton takes Sprint pole at Chinese Grand Prix

SQ1 saw Liam Lawson struggle with his Red Bull in particular, saying he could not get his mandated medium tyres to work as he ran wide on his final flying lap – with the young New Zealander set to start P20 for the Sprint.

Three rookie drivers out-qualified their experienced counterparts to be knocked out in SQ1, however, with Jack Doohan, Gabriel Bortoleto and Ollie Bearman all getting ahead of their team-mates on this occasion.

But despite McLaren looking like favourites for pole position throughout the session, with Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri having set the pace in SQ1 and SQ2, it was Lewis Hamilton who set the outright track lap record to take pole for the Sprint on Saturday.

Max Verstappen managed to put himself on the front row ahead of the early pace-setter in Oscar Piastri, with Charles Leclerc and George Russell rounding out the top five and Lando Norris starting sixth, after the Australian GP winner abandoned his final run.

The 19-lap Sprint will make up the first session on Saturday, before the grid is reset and Chinese Grand Prix qualifying takes place later in the day in Shanghai.

F1 starting grid: Chinese Grand Prix Sprint 2025

1 Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

2 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3 Oscar Piastri, McLaren

4 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

5 George Russell, Mercedes

6 Lando Norris, McLaren

7 Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

8 Yuki Tsunoda, Racing Bulls

9 Alex Albon, Williams

10 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

11 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

12 Ollie Bearman, Haas

13 Carlos Sainz, Williams

14 Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

15 Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

16 Jack Doohan, Alpine

17 Pierre Gasly, Alpine

18 Esteban Ocon, Haas

19 Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

20 Liam Lawson, Red Bull

