F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

Who will start where for the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix? Let’s take a look at the full F1 starting grid for Sunday’s race from the Imola circuit.

McLaren driver Oscar Piastri will start from P1 at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix after claiming his third pole position of the F1 2025 season.

F1 starting grid: Grid order for the 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Red Bull driver and reigning F1 World Champion Max Verstappen will start second, with George Russell third for Mercedes.

Piastri’s McLaren team-mate Lando Norris starts fourth, ahead of Fernando Alonso who impressed to claim fifth for Aston Martin.

Carlos Sainz outqualified Williams team-mate Alex Albon to claim sixth on the grid, with Alonso’s Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll in eighth.

Racing Bulls rookie Isack Hadjar and Alpine driver Pierre Gasly completed the top 10.

Elsewhere, Charles Leclerc and Lewis Hamilton will start 11th and 12th respectively after a disappointing qualifying showing for Ferrari, with Bologna-born Andrea Kimi Antonelli also starting outside the top 10 in the Mercedes.

Franco Colapinto, making his first appearance of the F1 2025 season with the Alpine team, will start 15th after crashing out of qualifying on Saturday.

Colapinto caused the second red flag of Q1 after Yuki Tsunoda suffered a frightening accident in the Red Bull.

He starts 20th and last at Imola on Sunday.

F1 starting grid: 2025 Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

1 Oscar Piastri, McLaren

2 Max Verstappen, Red Bull

3 George Russell, Mercedes

4 Lando Norris, McLaren

5 Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

6 Carlos Sainz, Williams

7 Alex Albon,Williams

8 Lance Stroll, Aston Martin

9 Isack Hadjar, Racing Bulls

10 Pierre Gasly, Alpine

11 Charles Leclerc, Ferrari

12 Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari

13 Andrea Kimi Antonelli, Mercedes

14 Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber

15 Franco Colapinto, Alpine

16 Liam Lawson, Racing Bulls

17 Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber

18 Esteban Ocon, Haas

19 Oliver Bearman, Haas

20 Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

