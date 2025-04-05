F1 starting grid: What is the grid order for the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix?

Who will start where for the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix? Let’s take a look at the full F1 starting grid for Sunday’s race at Suzuka.

Max Verstappen took pole position for the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix, with 2024 title rival Lando Norris alongside him on the front row.

F1 starting grid: Grid order for the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix

With qualifying seemingly set to be an intra-McLaren battle for the pole position, Max Verstappen showed up to throw a spanner in the works for the Woking-based squad as he claimed his fourth pole position around the Japanese circuit.

The Dutch driver went right to the limit of his RB21 to pip Norris by just 0.012 seconds and less than half a tenth clear of Oscar Piastri.

With Verstappen chasing his fourth consecutive win at Suzuka, the reigning World Champion faces a stern challenge from both McLarens who, in theory, appear to have the quicker car.

Behind the leading trio, Charles Leclerc came out on top in the Ferrari battle to claim fourth, with Lewis Hamilton in eighth.

The duo were split by Mercedes’ George Russell and Kimi Antonelli in fifth and sixth, respectively, with Isack Hadjar in seventh for Racing Bulls.

Further down the order, Liam Lawson made it into Q2 for the first time this year and ended up in 14th, outqualifying the man who just took his Red Bull seat as Yuki Tsunoda wound up 15th after a subdued qualifying.

A blocking incident between Carlos Sainz and Lewis Hamilton is being investigated after the session, which could trigger a grid drop for the Williams drivers, who finished the day in 12th.

F1 starting grid: 2025 Japanese Grand Prix (Provisional)

1. Max Verstappen Red Bull 2. Lando Norris McLaren 3. Oscar Piastri McLaren 4. Charles Leclerc Ferrari 5. George Russell Mercedes 6. Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 7. Isack Hadjar Racing Bulls 8. Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 9. Alex Albon Williams 10. Oliver Bearman Haas 11. Pierre Gasly Alpine 12. Carlos Sainz Williams 13. Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 14. Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 15. Yuki Tsunoda Red Bull 16. Nico Hulkenberg Sauber 17. Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber 18. Esteban Ocon Haas 19. Jack Doohan Alpine 20. Lance Stroll Aston Martin

