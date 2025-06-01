The McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris will start the 2025 Spanish Grand Prix from the front row, while there are two changes in the back half of the field.

Oscar Piastri heads the F1 starting grid in Spain

The Spanish Grand Prix weekend brought with it TD018, which promised to clamp down on regulating the “flexi-wings” that various teams have enjoyed since 2024.

But it wasn’t enough to slow the pace of the dominant McLaren team. In the final qualifying session, Lando Norris took an early provisional pole, only to be bettered by his teammate Oscar Piastri on their second flying laps.

Piastri took pole by a margin of 0.209 seconds over his teammate — the largest margin of the season so far in 2025!

Max Verstappen and George Russell will share the second row, having set identical lap times.

Notable early knock-outs included Yuki Tsunoda, who qualified dead last in a dismal showing for the Red Bull racing driver and will start the race from the pit lane.

"The Oracle Red Bull Racing team has replaced the rear wing of car number 22 for one of a different specification. Also changes to the set-up of car number 22 have been made," read technical delegate Jo Bauer's note.

As a result, Tsunoda will start from the pit lane.

Aston Martin later announced that Lance Stroll had withdrawn from the race weekend due to pain in his hand and wrist. He qualified P14, meaning those behind him all move up one position.

F1 starting grid for the Spanish Grand Prix:

1. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)

2. Lando Norris (McLaren)

3. Max Verstappen (Red Bull)

4. George Russell (Mercedes)

5. Lewis Hamilton (Ferrari)

6. Kimi Antonelli (Mercedes)

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari)

8. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)

9. Isack Hadjar (Racing Bulls)

10. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin)

11. Alex Albon (Williams)

12. Gabriel Bortoleto (Sauber)

13. Liam Lawson (Racing Bulls)

14. Oliver Bearman (Haas)

15. Nico Hulkenberg (Sauber)

16. Esteban Ocon (Haas)

17. Carlos Sainz (Williams)

18. Franco Colapinto (Alpine)

19. Yuki Tsunoda (Red Bull) – pit lane

