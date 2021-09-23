Next year’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix weekend will take place from May 6-8, it has been confirmed.

News was announced in April that Formula 1 would head to the Florida city for the first time in 2022 with a race weekend taking place at the brand new Miami International Autodrome, a track built around the Hard Rock Stadium.

At the time, it was not stated when specifically the event would fit into next year’s calendar, but that has now been announced.

It will take place in early May, with the weekend beginning with FP1 and FP2 on Friday the 6th and ending with the main race on Sunday the 8th.

“We’ve worked hard to create a track with great racing and a venue with unparalleled fan experiences,” said Tom Garfinkel, Miami Grand Prix Managing Partner.

“There has been tremendous enthusiasm and anticipation for this event, and we are happy to be able to announce the date so people can start planning for it.”

Mark your calendars! ✍️ The F1 Miami Grand Prix is coming May 8, 2022! Learn more >> https://t.co/bnC0nwZHbm pic.twitter.com/LkCdKGHL1G — F1 Miami Grand Prix (@f1miami) September 23, 2021

The event will be the second on the calendar in the USA, joining the United States Grand Prix held at the Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas.

That race has become hugely popular, not only for the exciting on-track action it produces but for the atmosphere as a whole.

Richard Cregan, the Miami GP CEO, is aiming to make their race an unforgettable one away from the circuit too.

“There is no doubt in my mind the Formula 1 community and the sport’s fanbase worldwide will be amazed by what they see next May,” he said.

“The circuit construction is progressing in line with expectations, and now we have our date confirmed with Formula 1 we can rapidly follow up with revealing more of the detail of the experience that will be enjoyed at trackside, which will make this a truly stand-out addition to the calendar.

“This location is already well known for creating unforgettable experiences for events like the Super Bowl and Miami Open. We look forward to embracing an entirely new global sporting occasion.”

The announcement suggests the first draft of the 2022 calendar that was recently leaked is accurate, with the Florida race taking place on the same date as that indicated.

Planet F1 verdict