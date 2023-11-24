2023 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 results

George Russell led effectively from start to finish as he topped the opening session of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

FP1 featured only half of the F1 2023 grid, with 10 seats handed over for mandatory rookie sessions as the final race weekend of the season got underway.

Isack Hadjar and Jake Dennis (Red Bull), Frederik Vesti (Mercedes), Robert Shwartzman (Ferrari), Pato O’Ward (McLaren), Felipe Drugovich (Aston Martin), Jack Doohan (Alpine), Zak O’Sullivan (Williams), Theo Pourchaire (Alfa Romeo) and Oliver Bearman (Haas) were the rookies in action.

It was George Russell setting the pace for Mercedes throughout, his benchmark a 1:26.072 in a session where plenty of aero testing was going on in a slow build into the race weekend.

FP1 times

1 George RUSSELL Mercedes 1:26.072

2 Felipe DRUGOVICH Aston Martin +0.288

3 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +0.361

4 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +0.381

5 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.559

6 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.593

7 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.604

8 Robert SHWARTZMAN Ferrari +0.631

9 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.648

10 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.653

11 Logan SARGEANT Williams +0.670

12 Frederik VESTI Mercedes +0.743

13 Jack DOOHAN Alpine +0.793

14 Theo POURCHAIRE Alfa Romeo +1.021

15 Patricio O’WARD McLaren +1.042

16 Jake DENNIS Red Bull Racing +1.136

17 Isack HADJAR Red Bull Racing +1.172

18 Zak O’SULLIVAN Williams +1.388

19 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +1.390

20 Oliver BEARMAN Haas F1 Team +1.497