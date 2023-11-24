It was a session of crashes with both a Ferrari and a Haas in the wall during free practice 2 in Abu Dhabi.

Carlos Sainz’s FP2 consisted of just eight minutes of running after he lost the rear end of his car in Turn 3 and crashed into the barriers.

It was the second costly crash in as many weeks for Sainz with the Spaniard being the unfortunate victim of a loose water valve in Las Vegas.

The necessary repairs to the barriers meant a long delay to FP2 with teams missing out on valuable run time heading into quali day.

Nico Hulkenberg then delayed the session even further when he had a similar incident to Sainz’s earlier one.

With minimal time left to go, the drivers were finally able to get on track with whatever plans they had out of the window.

For the final part of the session there was a mix of medium and soft tyres as teams looked to replicate either quali or the race itself.

Abu Dhabi FP2 result in full:

1 Charles LECLERC Ferrari 1:24.809

2 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.043

3 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull +0.173

4 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +0.215

5 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull +0.303

6 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.313

7 ZHOU Guanyu Alfa Romeo +0.414

8 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.506

9 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.512

10 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.552

11 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.588

12 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +0.658

13 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.683

14 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.757

15 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.860

16 Alexander ALBON Williams +1.272

17 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas +1.604

18 Logan SARGEANT Williams +1.850

19 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +1.898

20 Nico HULKENBERG Haas +2.338