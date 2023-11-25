The results are in from FP3 at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, with the drivers looking to make up for lost time on Friday.

A huge crash for Carlos Sainz followed by another incident for Nico Hulkenberg meant more than half of FP2 was red-flagged, so the drivers looked to make the most of FP3 to fine-tune their cars for qualifying.

While the conditions were not reflective of what they can expect in qualifying and the race, with track temperatures considerably hotter, car setup work remained crucial throughout the final practice hour of the 2023 season.

The soft tyres came out as the drivers ramped up their one-lap preparation around the Yas Marina Circuit, with the track improving significantly throughout the session as shade began to come over the track.

George Russell was fastest for Mercedes followed by Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri, with Alex Albon and Charles Leclerc rounding out the top five in practice as the Silver Arrows driver looks to be in the hunt for pole on Saturday.

Max Verstappen was only sixth for Red Bull as he struggled to optimise his car, but no doubt plenty of work will be taking place before qualifying and before the cars are locked in setup wise for the rest of the weekend.

Abu Dhabi Grand Prix 2023: FP3 results

1 George RUSSELL Mercedes 1:24.418

2 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.095

3 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.392

4 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.511

5 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.681

6 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull +0.735

7 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.776

8 Logan SARGEANT Williams +0.787

9 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.804

10 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo +0.840

11 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull +0.841

12 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.874

13 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.885

14 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.925

15 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.987

16 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +1.002

17 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +1.166

18 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +1.179

19 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +1.234

20 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari+1.295

