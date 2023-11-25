2023 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Qualifying results
Max Verstappen ended the final qualifying session of F1 2023 on top as he claimed pole position at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.
It was a quiet start to the session as teams waited for the others to blink, but once that first move was made with 14 minutes left on the Q1 clock, the cars flooded out onto the Yas Marina Circuit.
The Red Bull RB19 looked a handful in the final practice session, but Q1 was a different story as Max Verstappen topped the session, while Logan Sargeant, Zhou Guanyu, Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen and shockingly, Carlos Sainz were all eliminated in Q1.
Verstappen continued to lead the way in Q2, while five-time Abu Dhabi GP polesitter Lewis Hamilton’s fear came true as he missed out on the top 10 shootout for pole. Esteban Ocon, Lance Stroll, Alex Albon and Daniel Ricciardo joined Hamilton in Q2 elimination.
Verstappen would make it a clean sweep by taking pole for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, while Charles Leclerc secured a crucial front row start in Ferrari’s battle with Mercedes for P2 in the Constructors’ Championship.
Q3 times
1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:23.445
2 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.139
3 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.337
4 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.343
5 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.371
6 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.523
7 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.639
8 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +0.663
9 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.726
10 Pierre GASLY Alpine +1.103
Q2 times
1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:23.740
2 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.180
3 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.229
4 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.273
5 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.338
6 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.376
7 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.391
8 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.467
9 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +0.473
10 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.538
11 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.619
12 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.651
13 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.682
14 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.699
15 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +0.702
Q1 times
1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:24.160
2 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.049
3 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.126
4 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.138
5 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.177
6 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.208
7 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.245
8 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +0.265
9 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.277
10 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.299
11 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +0.301
12 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.327
13 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.341
14 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.405
15 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.440
16 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.578
17 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +0.604
18 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +0.628
19 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo +0.999
20 Logan SARGEANT Williams