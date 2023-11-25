2023 F1 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix – Qualifying results

Max Verstappen ended the final qualifying session of F1 2023 on top as he claimed pole position at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix.

It was a quiet start to the session as teams waited for the others to blink, but once that first move was made with 14 minutes left on the Q1 clock, the cars flooded out onto the Yas Marina Circuit.

The Red Bull RB19 looked a handful in the final practice session, but Q1 was a different story as Max Verstappen topped the session, while Logan Sargeant, Zhou Guanyu, Valtteri Bottas, Kevin Magnussen and shockingly, Carlos Sainz were all eliminated in Q1.

Verstappen continued to lead the way in Q2, while five-time Abu Dhabi GP polesitter Lewis Hamilton’s fear came true as he missed out on the top 10 shootout for pole. Esteban Ocon, Lance Stroll, Alex Albon and Daniel Ricciardo joined Hamilton in Q2 elimination.

Verstappen would make it a clean sweep by taking pole for the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, while Charles Leclerc secured a crucial front row start in Ferrari’s battle with Mercedes for P2 in the Constructors’ Championship.

Q3 times

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:23.445

2 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.139

3 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.337

4 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.343

5 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.371

6 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.523

7 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.639

8 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +0.663

9 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.726

10 Pierre GASLY Alpine +1.103

Q2 times

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:23.740

2 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.180

3 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.229

4 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.273

5 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.338

6 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.376

7 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.391

8 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.467

9 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +0.473

10 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.538

11 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.619

12 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.651

13 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.682

14 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.699

15 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +0.702

Q1 times

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:24.160

2 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.049

3 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.126

4 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.138

5 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.177

6 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.208

7 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.245

8 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +0.265

9 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.277

10 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.299

11 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +0.301

12 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.327

13 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.341

14 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.405

15 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.440

16 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.578

17 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +0.604

18 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +0.628

19 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo +0.999

20 Logan SARGEANT Williams