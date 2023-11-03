Check out the complete results from the first practice session at the Interlagos circuit for the São Paulo Grand Prix weekend, the last leg in the current triple header of races.

A storm was supposed to be heading towards the Interlagos circuit and a huge pit-lane queue at the start of the session suggested some pretty poor weather was on the way.

However, the track surprisingly stayed dry and the 20 drivers were able to have one precious hour of uninterrupted running before qualifying later in the day.

It was Max Verstappen who set the early benchmark in the session but, as they focused on the higher fuel runs, it was down to Ferrari and Mercedes to squabble over the top spots on the timesheet.

Both Ferrari cars showed some of their excellent one-lap pace to finish the first and only practice session before qualifying in P1 and P2 positions, Carlos Sainz getting the better of Leclerc by a tenth of a second.

George Russell rounded off the top three. Nico Hulkenberg, Alex Albon, Lance Stroll, Pierre Gasly, Zhou Guanyu, Logan Sargeant and Kevin Magnussen completed a rather mixed up top 10.

McLaren duo Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri were, rather mysteriously, the slowest two drivers of the session.

2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 results

1 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari 1:11.732

2 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.108

3 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.133

4 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +0.196

5 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.312

6 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.404

7 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.452

8 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo +0.749

9 Logan SARGEANT Williams +0.847

10 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +0.860

11 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.883

12 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.906

13 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.982

14 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +1.046

15 Esteban OCON Alpine +1.047

16 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +1.061

17 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +1.280

18 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +1.324

19 Lando NORRIS McLaren +1.897

20 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +2.106

