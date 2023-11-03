Check out all the timesheets from Friday’s delayed qualifying session at Interlagos ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix.

George Russell set the early pace in P1 ahead of Charles Leclerc and surprise P3 entrant Nico Hulkenberg. Falling at the first hurdle were Yuki Tsunoda, Daniel Ricciardo, Valtteri Bottas, Logan Sargeant and Zhou Guanyu.

Lando Norris then showcased McLaren’s promising one-lap pace by topping the Q2 timesheet ahead of the Red Bull pair of Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez. Failing to make it into Q3 were Nico Hulkenberg, Esteban Ocon, Pierre Gasly, Kevin Magnussen and Alex Albon.

The dark clouds descended on Interlagos just in time for Q3 and in a frantic scramble to get one dry lap in, it was the eager Max Verstappen who dashed out of the pit lane, pumped in a 1:10.727 and secured pole position by nearly three tenths.

2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Qualifying results

Q1 results

1 George RUSSELL Mercedes 1:10.340

2 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +0.096

3 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.132

4 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +0.135

5 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.179

6 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.211

7 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.217

8 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +0.262

9 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.264

10 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.281

11 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.283

12 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.284

13 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.328

14 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.423

15 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.453

16 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.497

17 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +0.503

18 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +0.615

19 Logan SARGEANT Williams +0.695

20 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo +0.935

Q2 results

1 Lando NORRIS McLaren 1:10.021

2 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +0.141

3 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.198

4 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.216

5 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.233

6 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.245

7 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.282

8 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.295

9 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.309

10 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.354

11 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +0.526

12 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.541

13 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.546

14 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +0.702

15 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.819

Q3 results

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:10.727

2 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.294

3 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.617

4 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.660

5 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.742

6 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.863

7 Lando NORRIS McLaren +1.260

8 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +1.262

9 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +1.594

10 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren No time set

