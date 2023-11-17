2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 results

The very first Las Vegas Grand Prix session did not even make the 10-minute mark as a loose drain saw the session thrown out.

With track temperatures firmly down in the single digits, the drivers proceeded with caution for their initial exploratory laps, as Formula 1’s landmark Las Vegas Grand Prix officially got underway for the on-track action.

And we needed only nine minutes for the first red flag, Sainz bringing his Ferrari to a halt down the Strip straight as a serious bump in the track sent his SF-23 into engine shutdown mode.

But never mind Sainz’s session being done, FP1 as a whole would go no further, Race Control making the shock call that the session would not be resumed after finding that a loose drain cover frame had wrecked the underneath of that Ferrari. A disastrous start to the Las Vegas Grand Prix race weekend.

Alpine’s Esteban Ocon was also left requiring a chassis change.

FP1 times

1 Charles LECLERC Ferrari 1:40.909

2 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +2.537

3 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +3.352

4 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +3.488

5 Esteban OCON Alpine +4.456

6 George RUSSELL Mercedes +4.588

7 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +4.915

8 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +4.999

9 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +5.884

10 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +6.238

11 Pierre GASLY Alpine +7.344

12 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +7.604

13 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +7.741

14 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo +7.913

15 Lando NORRIS McLaren +8.038

16 Lance STROLL Aston Martin

17 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren

18 Alexander ALBON Williams

19 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin

20 Logan SARGEANT Williams