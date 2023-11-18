2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix – Qualifying results

There were shocks throughout qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix as McLaren stumbled at the first hurdle with Lewis Hamilton out in Q2.

In a midnight start with the track temperature a mere 16’C, McLaren created the big shock of qualifying as neither Lando Norris nor Oscar Piastri made it out of Q1.

It was the first time since Miami, the first United States race of this season, that McLaren suffered a double Q1 exit.

And the shocks kept coming as Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez, the latter sitting in the pits, failed to progress into Q2 with Hamilton only 11th fastest and Perez P12.

Q3 to follow…

Sainz and Lance Stroll are facing grid penalties with the Spaniard penalised for taking new power unit parts, Stroll ignored yellow flags in FP3.

2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Qualifying results

Q1 results

1 Charles LECLERC Ferrari 1:33.617

2 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.234

3 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.520

4 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +0.573

5 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +0.648

6 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.655

7 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +0.688

8 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.690

9 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +0.720

10 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.805

11 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.887

12 Logan SARGEANT Williams +0.908

13 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.957

14 Alexander ALBON Williams +1.017

15 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +1.066

16 Lando NORRIS McLaren +1.086

17 Esteban OCON Alpine +1.217

18 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo +1.232

19 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +1.233

20 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +2.830

Q2 results

1 Charles LECLERC Ferrari 1:32.775

2 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.563

3 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.576

4 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.719

5 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +0.797

6 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.813

7 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.842

8 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +0.889

9 Logan SARGEANT Williams +0.958

10 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +1.034

11 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +1.062

12 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +1.080

13 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +1.204

14 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +1.424

15 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +1.533

Q3 results

Still to run

Read next: Clear Mercedes response to speculation they blocked Carlos Sainz penalty reprieve