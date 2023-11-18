2023 F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix – Qualifying results
There were shocks throughout qualifying for the Las Vegas Grand Prix as McLaren stumbled at the first hurdle with Lewis Hamilton out in Q2.
In a midnight start with the track temperature a mere 16’C, McLaren created the big shock of qualifying as neither Lando Norris nor Oscar Piastri made it out of Q1.
It was the first time since Miami, the first United States race of this season, that McLaren suffered a double Q1 exit.
And the shocks kept coming as Lewis Hamilton and Sergio Perez, the latter sitting in the pits, failed to progress into Q2 with Hamilton only 11th fastest and Perez P12.
Q3 to follow…
Sainz and Lance Stroll are facing grid penalties with the Spaniard penalised for taking new power unit parts, Stroll ignored yellow flags in FP3.
2023 F1 Brazilian Grand Prix – Qualifying results
Q1 results
1 Charles LECLERC Ferrari 1:33.617
2 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.234
3 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.520
4 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +0.573
5 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +0.648
6 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.655
7 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +0.688
8 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.690
9 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +0.720
10 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.805
11 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.887
12 Logan SARGEANT Williams +0.908
13 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.957
14 Alexander ALBON Williams +1.017
15 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +1.066
16 Lando NORRIS McLaren +1.086
17 Esteban OCON Alpine +1.217
18 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo +1.232
19 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +1.233
20 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +2.830
Q2 results
1 Charles LECLERC Ferrari 1:32.775
2 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.563
3 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.576
4 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.719
5 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing +0.797
6 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.813
7 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +0.842
8 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +0.889
9 Logan SARGEANT Williams +0.958
10 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +1.034
11 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +1.062
12 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +1.080
13 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +1.204
14 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +1.424
15 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +1.533
Q3 results
Still to run
Read next: Clear Mercedes response to speculation they blocked Carlos Sainz penalty reprieve