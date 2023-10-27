All the results as Formula 1 returned to Mexico for FP1 of the Mexican Grand Prix.

Carlos Sainz did some lawn mowing early on when his car’s electronics failed on him, seeing him lose power steering and being unable to change gears. As a result, he cut every corner going in order to limp it back to the pits.

He was not the only driver to have issues with Lando Norris’ revs hitting the limiter despite his foot being off the gas while Théo Pourchaire suffered a troubled FP1 with a consistent issue on the Alfa car preventing him from setting a time.

Home favourite Sergio Perez topped the times to the delight of the crowd having set purple times in the first two sectors of the lap early on. Although normal service was soon resumed with Max Verstappen taking P1.

2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 results in full:

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull 1:19.718

2 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.095

3 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull +0.297

4 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.519

5 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.579

6 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.745

7 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.761

8 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +0.850

9 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.959

10 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +0.969

11 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +1.006

12 Nico HULKENBERG Haas +1.250

13 ZHOU Guanyu Alfa Romeo +1.411

14 Logan SARGEANT Williams +1.439

15 Oliver BEARMAN Haas +1.595

16 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +1.629

17 Isack HADJAR AlphaTauri +2.223

18 Jack DOOHAN Alpine +2.391

19 Frederik VESTI Mercedes +3.219

20 Theo POURCHAIRE Alfa Romeo No time set