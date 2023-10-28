2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix – Free Practice 2 results

The results are in from FP2 at the Mexico City Grand Prix, and Max Verstappen was again fastest in a tight session as qualifying simulations took place.

The top 16 drivers in the session lapped within a second of the Red Bull driver’s quickest effort around the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez on Friday, with home hero Sergio Perez in fifth place.

Lando Norris was second fastest, with Charles Leclerc and the Alfa Romeo of Valtteri Bottas also featuring in the top five as rain played a part around Mexico City on Friday.

Light showers hit the circuit early on in the session as the drivers fought their way around the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez during second practice, but the drivers did not need to switch to intermediate or wet tyres despite the threatening dark clouds that hung over the circuit throughout the session.

At the bottom of the standings, Lance Stroll and Fernando Alonso were 18th and 20th respectively, though neither driver clocked a qualifying simulation on soft tyres – making their placing in the standings something of an illusion.

What was clear, however, is that the field are tightly matched heading into Saturday, with plenty of fighting ahead in FP3 and qualifying before the drivers set the grid for Sunday’s race.

Results: 2023 Mexican Grand Prix – Free Practice 2

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull 1:18.686

2 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.119

3 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.266

4 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +0.269

5 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull +0.302

6 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +0.316

7 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.338

8 Esteban OCON Alpine +0.391

9 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.477

10 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.541

11 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.571

12 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.604

13 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo +0.729

14 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.760

15 Nico HULKENBERG Haas +0.849

16 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.956

17 Logan SARGEANT Williams +1.214

18 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +1.389

19 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas +1.426

20 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +1.740

