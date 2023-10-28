2023 F1 Mexican Grand Prix – Free Practice 3 results

Max Verstappen made it a clean sweep for Mexican GP practice, but he could face competition from Williams in the pole position fight.

Williams surprised themselves with their strong start to the race weekend, and now they will have even more data to figure out as Alex Albon heads into qualifying off the back of a P2 finish in the final practice session, only 0.07s shy of Verstappen.

It was a rather slow start to the final hour of practice in Mexico, Mercedes settling into an early one-two, headed by George Russell, while Pierre Gasly found himself going for a spin on entry to the stadium section, thankfully escaping with nothing more than a ruined flying lap, while Kevin Magnussen was battling handling issues in the Haas.

Verstappen settled back into his familiar P1 though as the session ticked past halfway, his 1:18.429 putting him a couple of tenths up on Russell and three-tenths clear of team-mate Sergio Perez.

Alex Albon though was in the mood to put Williams back in the conversation, clocking a 1:17.957 for the pack to chase, only Verstappen up to the challenge.

But, with Albon a mere 0.07s down on Verstappen, could we have a shock contender for pole?

Ferrari go into qualifying at something of a wildcard, with Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz having seen their push laps on the softs end via Magnussen and Lance Stroll impedes respectively.

FP3 times

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:17.887

2 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.070

3 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.139

4 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.361

5 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +0.505

6 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +0.550

7 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +0.563

8 Lando NORRIS McLaren +0.593

9 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +0.612

10 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.635

11 Logan SARGEANT Williams +0.831

12 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo +1.030

13 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +1.083

14 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +1.207

15 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +1.406

16 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +1.433

17 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +1.584

18 Pierre GASLY Alpine +1.622

19 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +1.686

20 Esteban OCON Alpine +1.952