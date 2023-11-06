How different would 2023 Sprint Championship have been to usual standings?

With the Sprint races finished for 2023, who would have won the ‘Sprint Championship’ that has been proposed for the future?

One suggestion to spice up the Sprint format as F1 continues to try to find a way to make the format more appealing for the fans and the competitors has been to introduce a separate ‘Sprint Championship’ to differentiate if from the main championship.

With all six Sprint events for 2023 now in the rearview mirror, let’s pore through the results and figure out just how different a 2023 ‘Sprint Championship’ would have looked.

2023 F1 Sprint Championship standings revealed

Such a championship, of course, does not yet exist, but it’s still interesting to see whether any additional spice could be added to a season’s racing by splitting off the Sprint into its own tier.

For reference, the points structure for the Sprints is that the top eight score points, with the winner getting eight points, second place getting seven points, third place getting six points, and so on and so forth. Points are not awarded for the fastest lap.

With four wins from six sprint races, actual World Champion Max Verstappen would also have won the unofficial Sprint Championship. Having finished third in Azerbaijan and second in Qatar, Verstappen finished with 45 points out of the maximum 48 points available.

PlanetF1.com recommends

F1 penalty points: Sao Paulo podium finishers all have licences wiped clean

F1 schedule: When is the next F1 race and where is it being held?

Sergio Perez, who is second in the real championship, would also have finished second in the Sprint Championship, while third-place would have gone to Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz with 22 points – a position higher than his real championship position.

The biggest loser would be Lewis Hamilton. The Mercedes man occupies third place in the real championship, but would only have finished seventh in a Sprint Championship scenario.

In the Constructors’ Championship, Red Bull would have won with Ferrari clinching second ahead of McLaren and Mercedes, with Aston Martin a distant fifth. Haas would be the biggest winner in this scenario, moving up to seventh as opposed to the 10th place they occupy in the real championship. Alfa Romeo would be the only team not to score a single point.

Let’s have a look at who would have finished where in both the Drivers’ and Constructors’ tables, based on the points finishers only.

2023 F1 Sprint Championship results (unofficial!)

1 Max Verstappen Red Bull 45 2 Sergio Perez Red Bull 25 3 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 22 4 Lando Norris McLaren 21 5 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 21 6 George Russell Mercedes 18 7 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 17 8 Oscar Piastri McLaren 15 9 Fernando Alonso Aston Martin 8 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine 8 11 Lance Stroll Aston Martin 6 12 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri 3 13 Nico Hulkenberg Haas 3 14 Alex Albon Williams 2 15 Esteban Ocon Alpine 2 2023 F1 Sprint Championship Constructors’ results (unofficial!)

1. Red Bull: 70 2. Ferrari: 43 3. McLaren: 36 4. Mercedes: 35 5. Aston Martin: 14 6. Alpine: 10 7. Haas: 3 8. AlphaTauri: 3 9. Williams: 2 Read next: Fastest F1 pit stops: Red Bull take Brazil 1-3 in the pit lane, AlphaTauri also impress