2023 F1 United States Grand Prix – Free Practice 1 results

Max Verstappen topped the sole practice session of the US Grand Prix race weekend, but it looks like the fight could be on.

Verstappen’s 1:35.912 was enough to clinch P1, but with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc only 0.156s shy and Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton also within three-tenths of Verstappen, a thrilling battle for pole could be brewing.

With the sprint format in use once more this weekend, time was of the essence in this one-hour practice session, the only of the United States Grand Prix weekend.

Verstappen came flying out of the blocks in the Red Bull RB19 sporting its “Texas style” livery, almost a second up on Hamilton a position behind, that was until Hamilton tore that buffer apart, the new gap only four-hundredths of a second.

Lance Stroll meanwhile was called back to the Aston Martin garage with an issue on the front-left 15 minutes into the session, told not to use the brakes until he had to.

So while Aston Martin went to work, Hamilton continued to fly, now taking over P1 with a 1:37.394, both he and Verstappen running the hard tyre as he went a tenth clear.

Fernando Alonso also had issues with the front-left brake on the Aston Martin, but while he returned to the track, Stroll’s session was over with only five laps done.

The action rolled on as Lando Norris hit the front, putting the medium rubber to use to clock a 1:37.256 in the McLaren, before Alex Albon showed the power of the softs with a 1:36.535.

Verstappen took us into the 1:35s when he switched to the softs, but a gap of six-tenths for Albon to the dominant World Champion will have made pleasant reading for Williams, while Haas will also be encouraged to see Kevin Magnussen just half a second off the pace with their heavily upgraded, Red Bull-style VF-23.

FP1 times

1 Max VERSTAPPEN Red Bull Racing 1:35.912

2 Charles LECLERC Ferrari +0.156

3 Lewis HAMILTON Mercedes +0.281

4 Sergio PEREZ Red Bull Racing +0.300

5 Kevin MAGNUSSEN Haas F1 Team +0.560

6 George RUSSELL Mercedes +0.562

7 Alexander ALBON Williams +0.580

8 Carlos SAINZ Ferrari +0.621

9 Nico HULKENBERG Haas F1 Team +0.790

10 Pierre GASLY Alpine +0.793

11 Logan SARGEANT Williams +1.075

12 Esteban OCON Alpine +1.154

13 Yuki TSUNODA AlphaTauri +1.192

14 Daniel RICCIARDO AlphaTauri +1.240

15 Lando NORRIS McLaren +1.344

16 Guanyu ZHOU Alfa Romeo +1.506

17 Valtteri BOTTAS Alfa Romeo +1.605

18 Fernando ALONSO Aston Martin +1.928

19 Oscar PIASTRI McLaren +2.508

20 Lance STROLL Aston Martin +4.028